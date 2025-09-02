Continued rains likely in Bengaluru, IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and other regions in Karnataka with a warning of continued rainfall through Thursday, September 4.

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast in coastal Karnataka till September 7, while Bengaluru and other parts of south interior Karnataka are likely to experience heavy rain on September 3.

Data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) indicates that rainfall during the ongoing southwest monsoon season has been slightly above normal across the state. Karnataka has received 730 mm of rain since June 1, compared to the average of 696 mm, an excess of 5%.

North interior Karnataka recorded the highest deviation, with 19% above normal rainfall (406 mm compared to the usual 341 mm). Coastal and Malnad districts, which traditionally receive the heaviest rains, also recorded higher-than-average precipitation. Coastal areas received 2,906 mm of rain against the normal 2,811 mm (a 3% increase), while Malnad districts saw 1,302 mm compared to the average 1,385 mm, a 6% deficit.