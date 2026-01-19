Congress to hold statewide padayatras in Karnataka against MGNREGA repeal move

The Congress party on Sunday, January 18, announced a five-km padayatra in every Assembly constituency of Karnataka. The protests are part of its campaign against the Union government’s move to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and replace it with the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-GRAM G).

The decision followed a meeting convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said party workers will gherao either the BJP state headquarters or the Raj Bhavan on January 27.

AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will attend the protest, while AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal is also expected to participate, Shivakumar said. He added that the Karnataka government has already convened a special legislature session to discuss the repeal of MGNREGA.

After a special Cabinet meeting, the state government has called a joint session of the legislature from January 22 to 30, during which a detailed discussion on the Union’s move is scheduled.

Shivakumar said Congress workers would mobilise at the panchayat level to push for the restoration of MGNREGA. He added that resolutions opposing the repeal would be passed in all panchayats across the state.

Responding to questions on whether he met senior party leaders during his Delhi visit, Shivakumar, who is reportedly eyeing the chief minister’s post, declined to reveal details. “Time will tell. If I have to answer in one sentence, time will provide answers for everything.”

When he was asked if he met the high command, he said, “Why should I disclose that. We come to Delhi for government work, party work and political work. We are politicians and all politicians do what is necessary in politics. There is nothing wrong with it. We would have sought appointments depending on our convenience and we would also meet as per our convenience. Why should you (media) make it a big thing?”