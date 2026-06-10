Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed secures gag order from Bengaluru court on viral audio coverage

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A city civil court in Bengaluru has issued a temporary injunction restraining the publication or circulation of allegedly defamatory content against Freedom TV Kannada channel in connection with the Davanagere bye-election controversy.
Hearing a petition filed by Congress leader and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, the 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court presided over by Judge BC Bhanumathi, passed the interim order on Tuesday, May 9.
The case stems from viral audio clips that surfaced on social media, which allegedly contain conversations linking Zameer to attempts to influence the Davanagere South bye-poll, including claims of sabotaging a Congress candidate and supporting the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) nominee.
The clips, which reportedly surfaced on June 1, also allegedly feature a conversation between Zameer Ahmed Khan and Mohammed Siraj, director of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC), and triggered political debate amid heightened Congress lobbying ahead of the formation of the DK Shivakumar-led government scheduled for June 3.
In its interim order, the court directed that no news reports, audio clips, videos, images, or any related content concerning the matter be published, uploaded, broadcast, posted, or republished across print, electronic, digital, or social media platforms, including websites, WhatsApp, and other online channels, until further orders.
The petition stated that the circulation of the leaked material had caused reputational harm and escalated political controversy, prompting the plea for urgent judicial protection.
The court has issued notices to the media organisation Freedom TV Kannada channel and adjourned the matter to August 10.
Senior advocate Sheikh Ismail Jabiullah appeared for the petitioner and made submissions before the court.
TNM has how many politicians and celebrities file ex parte applications in Bengaluru courts to secure gag orders against the media. TNM examined several such injunction orders and found that Bengaluru courts issue gag orders not only easily but also broadly encompassing all media organisations.