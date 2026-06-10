Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed secures gag order from Bengaluru court on viral audio coverage

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A city civil court in Bengaluru has issued a temporary injunction restraining the publication or circulation of allegedly defamatory content against Freedom TV Kannada channel in connection with the Davanagere bye-election controversy.

Hearing a petition filed by Congress leader and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, the 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court presided over by Judge BC Bhanumathi, passed the interim order on Tuesday, May 9.

The case stems from viral audio clips that surfaced on social media, which allegedly contain conversations linking Zameer to attempts to influence the Davanagere South bye-poll, including claims of sabotaging a Congress candidate and supporting the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) nominee.

The clips, which reportedly surfaced on June 1, also allegedly feature a conversation between Zameer Ahmed Khan and Mohammed Siraj, director of the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC), and triggered political debate amid heightened Congress lobbying ahead of the formation of the DK Shivakumar-led government scheduled for June 3.