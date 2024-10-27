Congress MLA Satish Sail gets seven-year jail term in illegal iron ore export case

A Special MP/MLA Court on Saturday, October 26 handed seven years imprisonment to Congress legislator from Karnataka's Karwar constituency, Satish K Sail, in all six cases related to the Belekeri illegal iron ore export case.

A Bench headed by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat had passed the order on Friday, October 25 and the quantum of the punishment was pronounced on Saturday. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 44 crore in the six cases on him. A case in connection with the illegal iron ore export case was lodged in 2010 and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a charge sheet later in the matter.

MLA Satish Sail was named as the second accused in the first case. The first accused is Belekeri Port Conservator Mahesh Biliya. Mahesh is the first accused in all six cases. Including Mahesh, eight accused were also convicted.

The CBI had filed an FIR against the company owned by a convicted MLA on Sept 13, 2013. The investigation was taken up as per the directions by the Supreme Court on illegal mining and illegal transportation of iron ore from the state between 2009 and 2010.

The CBI had stated that in a period of eight months, the Mallikarjuna Shipping Private Limited Company owned by a convicted MLA had exported 7.23 lakh tonnes of iron ore through the Belekeri Port to a foreign location.

The Central Empowered Committee Report (CEC) found that 88.6 lakh metric tonnes of iron ore were exported by 73 companies. However, the permit was obtained only for 38.22 lakh metric tonnes.

It was found that the company owned by convicted MLA Satish Sail had exported 7.23 lakh tonnes of iron ore. His house was raided in 2012, and he was arrested in 2013.

He came out of prison after spending more than a year in jail.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi demanded that MLA Satish Sail be disqualified from his legislative position due to his long-term imprisonment in the Belekeri illegal iron ore export case.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Saturday, Pralhad Joshi said, "I urge the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly to disqualify Sail from his position as an MLA."

He also criticised Congress leaders for supporting corrupt individuals, noting that they had defended MLA Satish Sail. Pralhad Joshi said that this was another example of Congress standing by criminals and fraudsters. He accused the Congress of being a party of corruption.