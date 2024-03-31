Congress leader says BJP woman candidate ‘can only cook’, DKS condemns statement

He said at a public meeting in Davangere that Gayathri was not fit to contest elections. “First let them understand the problems of Davangere. We (Congress) have done development work in the region. It’s one thing to know how to talk, but they know only to cook in the kitchen.”

Shivashankarappa’s remarks triggered a row, with the BJP Mahila Morcha staging a protest, while Gayathri Siddeshwar also slammed the Congress leader. Badminton ace Saina Nehwal, who joined the BJP in 2020, reacted: “When I won medals for Bharat on the playfield, what would the Congress party have preferred I should have done?”

A day after Shivashankarappa’s remarks, party president DK Shivakumar issued a statement, saying “I strongly condemn any statement that remotely reeks of sexism and misogyny, coming from anyone.”