Congress finalises KV Gowtham amidst drama for Kolar Lok Sabha seat

The Congress has finally decided to field KV Gowtham from Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. With this announcement on Saturday, March 30, the Congress has announced the full list of candidates for the upcoming elections. Gowtham is the president of the Congress’s Bengaluru district committee.

The selection process was not without its share of controversies, as various factions within the party, including one led by Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa and dissenting legislators, debated over the candidacy.