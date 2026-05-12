Congress does not understand sacrifice or patriotism: Bommai backs PM Modi’s austerity appeal​

Criticising the Congress party, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai on Monday defended PM Modi’s appeal for austerity measures amid the ongoing global crisis, stating that the message was issued as a precautionary step due to the continuing conflicts involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.​

PM Modi, on Sunday, while addressing a huge gathering in Bengaluru, called upon citizens to remain united and patient amid global uncertainties, stating that the ongoing crisis in West Asia was impacting the entire world, including India.​

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday criticised PM Modi’s appeal to citizens to save resources amid the ongoing global crisis, questioning the Centre over rising prices of gold and fuel.​

Speaking to reporters in Gadag, Karnataka, Bommai said the Congress party neither understands sacrifice nor patriotism and was opposing the Prime Minister merely for political reasons.​

“The wars involving Iran, Israel, and the United States are still continuing, and the conflict in the Gulf region does not appear to be ending anytime soon. When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out earlier, it created severe problems related to fertilisers and raw materials. Now the world is facing issues related to petrol, diesel, and oil supplies,” Bommai said.​

He stated that India remains dependent on Iran and added that PM Modi had, through his international stature and diplomacy, ensured that there was no major shortage of petrol, diesel, or cooking gas in the country over the past two months.​

“Oil companies continued distribution despite losses because there was hope that the war would end soon. But the conflict has not ended. In the coming days, India could face shortages of petrol, diesel, and gas. International prices have increased nearly tenfold. Prices have already risen sharply in countries such as the United States, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Pakistan, whereas India has managed to avoid major hikes,” he said.​

Bommai said the Prime Minister’s appeal was aimed at encouraging people to use resources carefully and avoid unnecessary economic burden and inflation.​

“He has advised people to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption, avoid excessive foreign travel, and cut down on gold purchases. If people stop buying gold for one year, nothing will happen. Large-scale gold imports put pressure on foreign exchange reserves,” he said.​

He also said PM Modi had urged people to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and adopt organic farming practices instead.​

“We should at least do this much for the country,” Bommai remarked.​

Drawing a comparison with the past, Bommai recalled that during the India-Pakistan war, then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had appealed to citizens to observe fasting once a week to address food shortages.​

“Only a leader with moral strength can make such an appeal. Congress leaders will never understand this because they neither know sacrifice nor patriotism. They do not realise how deeply patriotism is rooted in the minds of the people and oppose everything for the sake of opposition,” he said.​

Bommai further claimed that during the Iraq war, petrol and diesel stocks ran out within three days under Congress rule, leading to long queues at fuel stations from Gadag to Delhi.​

Referring to public cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bommai said he was confident that people would similarly respond positively to PM Modi’s latest appeal.​

Responding to a question on PM Modi’s statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party would return to power in Karnataka, Bommai expressed confidence that the party would form the government again in the 2028 Assembly elections.​

“The Bharatiya Janata Party has already come to power in West Bengal, and its roots are strong in Karnataka as well. Earlier, we formed the government in Karnataka under the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa. People are angry with the present Congress government and will bless the Bharatiya Janata Party again in 2028,” he said.​