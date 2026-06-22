Congress convention near Bengaluru NEET centre sparks outrage after students miss exam

The Congress party is facing strong criticism for holding a convention near a NEET examination centre in Bengaluru, leading to the allegations that the event caused severe traffic congestion and delayed students attempting to reach the venue. Videos of students crying outside the examination centre after being denied entry have gone viral on social media. However, the party has maintained that the students missed the examination for different reasons and accused the BJP of spreading “half-truths and manufactured outrage”.

On June 21, a convention was held at Palace Grounds to mark MLC BK Hariprasad assuming charge as the Karnataka Congress president. The event coincided with the NEET-UG examination conducted on the same day.

According to reports , more than one lakh party workers arrived from across Karnataka in around 1,200 buses, leading to heavy traffic congestion on major roads in the city.

The examination centre, Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College, is located around 3 km from Palace Grounds.