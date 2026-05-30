Congress CLP elects DK Shivakumar as leader, swearing in on June 3

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Two days after former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Saturday, May 30, elected Deputy CM DK Shivakumar as their new leader.

In a meeting held at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed the name of DK Shivakumar for the post of the new CLP leader. The proposal was seconded by Dr G Parameshwara and received unanimous support.

Following the completion of the election process, newly elected leader DK Shivakumar moved a resolution praising the services rendered by outgoing leader Siddaramaiah during his tenure as Chief Minister and sought the support of the house.

The CLP thanked Siddaramaiah and recounted his two terms as a Chief Minister from 2013-18 and 2023-26. Although Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, he will be continuing as the Chief Minister until a new alternative has been decided by the CLP.