Congress CLP elects DK Shivakumar as leader, swearing in on June 3

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Two days after former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Saturday, May 30, elected Deputy CM DK Shivakumar as their new leader.
In a meeting held at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed the name of DK Shivakumar for the post of the new CLP leader. The proposal was seconded by Dr G Parameshwara and received unanimous support.
Following the completion of the election process, newly elected leader DK Shivakumar moved a resolution praising the services rendered by outgoing leader Siddaramaiah during his tenure as Chief Minister and sought the support of the house.
The CLP thanked Siddaramaiah and recounted his two terms as a Chief Minister from 2013-18 and 2023-26. Although Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, he will be continuing as the Chief Minister until a new alternative has been decided by the CLP.
“His dedication to social justice, his administrative ability, his commitment to the party ideology and his complete faith in the party leadership are an example for every Congressman to emulate,” the CLP said in a statement.
Following the CLP resolution, DK Shivakumar will be meeting the Governor to stake claim to form the government.
Speaking about the transition of power from Siddaramaiah to DK Shivakumar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal praised Siddaramaiah. “I can proudly say that the sincere Congress heart of Siddaramaiah ji has won everyone over and has given a befitting reply to BJP who thought it won’t be an easy transition,” he said. Venugopal also said that the Congress will come back to power in Karnataka in 2028.
The CLP meeting was attended by several senior leaders of the Congress party including KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Legislative Council House leader NS Boseraju.