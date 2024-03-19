Congress accuses Tejasvi Surya of inciting religious sentiments in Bengaluru protest

The legal cell of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), on Tuesday, March 19, lodged a formal complaint with the state’s Chief Election Officer against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya. The complaint alleges that Tejasvi's actions during a protest in Bengaluru, with regard to the recent assault of a shopkeeper, was aimed at inciting religious sentiments and fostering communal hatred.

The protest in question stemmed from an alleged assault on a shopkeeper in Bengaluru’s Cubbonpet. The shopkeeper was reportedly targeted for playing Hanuman Chalisa during the azaan. However, an FIR registered on March 18 states that he was assaulted for playing ‘loud music’. While three individuals have been arrested in connection with the assault, the police are investigating Mukesh's claims that he was targeted for playing the Hanuman Chalisa.

The incident has now sparked outrage with BJP leaders including Tejasvi Surya and Shobha Karandlaje, who are protesting in support of the shopkeeper on March 19.