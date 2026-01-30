Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy found dead in his office, he was 57

Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy was found dead on Friday, January 30, at his Langford Road office. According to the police, Roy shot himself with a gun during an Income Tax raid at his office.

Roy was rushed to a small private hospital and then shifted to Narayana Hospital at HSR layout for immediate medical attention, but he was confirmed dead. According to the police, he reached his office on Richmond Road in the afternoon.

"The income tax team was searching the premises for last two to three days. We are not aware of all details. A team from Kerala had come. Police are in touch with the family members who are not in India. They are coming by flight today," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar.

Roy, was in possession of a licensed gun, his brother told Babu told a Malayalam Channel. Babu also alleged that Income Tax officials had been troubling Roy and the raids had been going on for three days.

Confident Group is a major real estate developer that operates in several southern Indian states, including Kerala and Karnataka.

Confident Projects (India) Pvt Ltd has been involved in tax litigation with the Income Tax Department in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and Karnataka High Court over assessment and tax issues. These include disputes over tax assessments and appellate proceedings.

CJ Roy, a native of Kerala's Kochi, has also produced Malayalam films, including Mohanlal's big-budget movie Casanova (2012). Confident Group was also the title sponsor for a few seasons of the Malayalam TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by Mohanlal.

Further details about Roy's death and post-mortem proceedings are awaited.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala:

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726