Communal clashes erupt in Mandya during Ganesh idol procession, prohibitory orders imposed

A communal clash broke out in Nagamangala in Mandya district during a Ganesh Chathurthi procession on the night of Wednesday, September 12, while it was passing near a mosque. Miscreants resorted to arson and stone pelting, prompting the police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

The clash occurred when the procession was passing close to Mysuru Road near Nagamangala Town. It is unclear who began pelting stones, but the situation soon turned chaotic and violent, prompting the police to deploy lathicharge multiple times.

Stones and bottles were thrown near T Mariappa Circle. Even petrol bombs were reportedly hurled, Vijaya Karnataka reported. Several shops and buildings were damaged in the rioting. Miscreants set fire to around 25 shops and seven vehicles. The glass windows of the Nagamangala Town Municipal Council were also damaged. Several people have been injured, according to media reports.

Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi told TNM that an argument broke out between the Hindu and Muslim groups when the Ganesh Chathurthi procession was passing near a mosque. “Police intervened and dispersed them. Later, one group came to the police station, and they were joined by others. Eventually, both groups gathered at the police station, and police dispersed them too. On the way back from the police station, they set fire to shops and vehicles. The situation is now under control.”

On why the procession was allowed to pass through an area where another religious place of worship was located, the SP said, “This is the traditional route of the procession. We have many processions happening in our district, and staff is less. That’s why this occurred.”

He said that three cases have been registered and 46 people have been arrested.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, September 12, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that senior officers and KSRP platoons have been stationed in Nagamangala as a precautionary measure and that the situation was under control.

“Only a few people have been injured. Now a total of 52 people have been arrested. The incidents have been captured on cameras, and we will be arresting all those who have indulged in stone pelting and arson. A sub-inspector has also been injured in the stone pelting,” he said, adding that it was not a politically motivated incident.

Mandya MP and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy blamed the Congress’ “appeasement of a particular community” for political gains for the situation. He also claimed that Muslims were responsible for the violence and called for peace to be restored in the locality.