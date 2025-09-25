Communal clash in Davanagere over ‘I Love Muhammad’ banner

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tension gripped Karl Marx Nagar in Davanagere district, on the night of Wednesday, September 24, after a banner reading ‘I Love Muhammad’ sparked violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups. Complaints and counter-complaints have been filed. Some individuals suffered minor injuries, reports said.

According to reports , a dispute arose over the removal of posters, escalating quickly into stone pelting.

Police sources said the violence broke out around 10 pm after a Muslim man put up a flex board in front of a house near the 13th Cross on Betur Road. When a group of youths questioned the banner’s placement, an altercation broke out, during which stones were hurled at nearby houses.

According to Asianet News , several Hindu homes were allegedly targeted in the attack, leaving doors and windows damaged. The residences of Kasturamma and Chitravelu were among those hit. A young girl sustained minor injuries and was admitted to the government hospital, while two others, Rekha and her brother-in-law Hanumanthu, also suffered injuries but have since been discharged.

Mohammad Sadiq, who had installed the banner, alleged that it was forcibly removed, which led to the feud. On the other side, Ranganath, whose sister Rekha was injured, accused a mob of attacking their house and threatening family members. “When we questioned the banner’s placement in front of our house, people entered our home and attacked us. The culprits must face strict punishment,” Ranganath told local media.

Senior police officials, including Eastern Zone IGP BR Ravikantegowda and Davanagere SP Uma Prashanth, rushed to the spot to defuse the situation. “A banner written ‘I Love Muhammad’ was put up in Karl Marx Nagar. Another community opposed it and demanded removal. People from both sides gathered, but police quickly dispersed them. Within five minutes, we brought the situation under control and removed the banner. The situation is completely peaceful now,” SP Uma Prashanth said .

Meanwhile, some Muslim women approached Azad Nagar police station and appealed for peace, stressing that residents usually live harmoniously and that outsiders were creating disturbances.

The incident follows a similar communal clash in Mandya district earlier this month during a Ganesh idol immersion procession. Authorities have since tightened security in Karl Marx Nagar, deploying additional police personnel to prevent further escalation. Officials have urged residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours as investigations into both FIRs continue.