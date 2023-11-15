CM Siddaramaiah says will make Bengaluru Town Hall available for protests

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while speaking at an event said that action will be taken to allow protests and rallies in front of the Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru. He said that he will discuss the issue with Karnataka’s Advocate General on Thursday, November 16 and the steps that can be taken to allow protests and rallies in front of the town hall. Protests have been restricted to Freedom Park in Bengaluru since 2022

“Freedom of expression is very important. Tomorrow I will make sure to call the Advocate General and how we can accommodate protests and movements of any sort in front of the Town Hall. Progressive movements are very important, and more important is their role in ensuring that they warn the government when we are going astray. If the government is not pulled up when it is in the wrong path, then it will continue to walk the wrong path,” Siddaramaiah said.