CM Siddaramaiah dividing society on caste lines: Karnataka LoP

Amid the infighting in the Congress, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Saturday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is dividing the society on caste lines to remain in power.

"Infighting is on in the Congress over the positions of the CM and Deputy CM in the state," he underlined.

Speaking to reporters in Chikkaballapura, Ashoka said, "The divide is evident within the ruling Congress. The Vokkaliga Seer has also spoken about it. Everyone is busy creating three Deputy CM posts and changing the Chief Minister."

"Now, the religious pontiffs belonging to Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities have started speaking up, and in some time Swamijis belonging to the Kuruba community will start speaking. It is not fair on the part of the Congress to make caste-based statements," Ashoka said.

"The Congress claims that it is providing Rs 2,000 to every family in the state. But with the rising inflation, it is robbing away Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 from the common man," Ashoka, the BJP leader said.

"Due to the hike in fuel prices, there is an increase in prices of all commodities. The state government is set to hike the bus fare after local body elections. The funds are not released for transport corporations. The milk subsidy is also pending. The liquor prices will be hiked from July," he stressed.

"The Congress was approaching the Central government and spewing hatred there as well," he said.

Even if the Central government releases its share for the developmental projects in Karnataka, the state does not have money to provide its share for the same, Ashoka claimed.

"There is no development. The state government has miserably failed to provide drinking water and people are consuming contaminated water and dying. Dengue is spreading rapidly but no action has been taken," he said.