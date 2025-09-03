CM Siddaramaiah asks President if she knows Kannada, Murmu says she respects all languages

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set the cat among the pigeons with a light-hearted question to President Droupadi Murmu. While speaking at an event in Mysuru on Monday, September 1, Siddaramaiah turned to the president mid-sentence and asked with a playful smile, “Do you know Kannada?” This question has got people slamming the CM, while the exchange turned into a language row online.

Videos of the exchange which occurred at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru have gone viral.

At the start of his speech in Kannada, the CM welcomed President Murmu. He was about to continue addressing the other people on the dais when he turned towards her and asked, “Do you know Kannada?” with a smile.

Murmu responded to Siddaramaiah, saying she respected all languages. “I would like to tell the Honourable Chief Minister that although Kannada is not my mother tongue, I deeply cherish all the languages, cultures, and traditions of my country. I hold great respect and regard for each of them. I will certainly make an effort to learn Kannada, little by little.”

Murmu also urged citizens to protect their cultural heritage. “I wish that everyone continues to keep their language alive, preserves their traditions and culture, and moves forward in that direction. I extend my best wishes for this,” she said.

Many people have criticised the CM online for his question, as have opposition party leaders.

The event was attended by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister Anupriya Patel, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.

The exchange between Siddaramaiah and the President comes against the backdrop of ongoing debates over language in Karnataka.

The language issue has often surfaced in public life in Karnataka, from government orders mandating Kannada on signboards to disputes involving auto drivers and non-Kannada-speaking passengers.

In December 2023, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged protests in Bengaluru to push for compliance with a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) directive requiring that at least 60% of all signboards be in Kannada.