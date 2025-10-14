CM Siddaramaiah asks Chief Secretary to study TN’s model on restricting RSS activities

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, October 13, said he has directed the Chief Secretary to study the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government to restrict Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government-owned spaces.

The move came days after IT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, in a letter dated October 4, urged the Chief Minister to act against the RSS holding events, meetings, and gatherings in schools, colleges, and other state-owned premises.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot on October 13, Siddaramaiah said, “Mr Kharge has written a letter and flagged the issue of RSS using government premises, and to do what the government in Tamil Nadu had done to stop it. I have asked the Chief Secretary to verify and see what has been done in Tamil Nadu.”

The Chief Minister’s office released a copy of Kharge’s letter on Sunday, October 12 — the same day the RSS held multiple route marches across Karnataka to mark its centenary, including 100 in Bengaluru. Two of those marches were held on government premises.

In his letter, Kharge wrote, “In the interest of the well-being of the country’s children, youth, the public, and society as a whole, I earnestly request that a ban be imposed on all types of activities conducted by the RSS, whether under the name of shakha, sanghik, or baithak on the premises of government properties.”

He alleged that the RSS “brainwashes young minds” and propagates a philosophy “against the Constitution.”

Speaking to reporters, he said, “I have requested the CM that RSS activities should not be allowed in government schools and colleges... Their activities are not helping the nation or society. They can do it in private homes, but not in government spaces meant for public welfare.”

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao backed Kharge’s position, stating that the RSS cannot be allowed to use public facilities while claiming to be a cultural organisation. “The RSS is a political outfit, even though they claim to be a cultural organisation. How can a political outfit be allowed to use government facilities?” he asked.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, however, took a more cautious approach, saying the state government cannot ban an organisation. “If it comes to our department, we will examine it. Right now, there is no law and no room for a ban. This is not a question of my opinion, the government should decide,” he said, adding that the state government could consider action if there were formal complaints.

Political storm

Kharge’s letter and his statements in the media have stirred a political storm in the state, with BJP leaders criticising him and launching a campaign against him in Kalaburagi.

Kharge said on X on Tuesday, October 14, that he has been receiving abuse for his stand.