Class 9 girl’s parents lodge rape case against bus cleaner, arrested in Karnataka

Karnataka Police have arrested a 24-year-old bus cleaner on charges of raping a Class 9 girl student.
IANS

The case was reported in the limits of Dabaspet police station in Bengaluru Rural district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the 14-year-old girl travelled to the school in a private bus. The girl did not return home a week ago following which the parents lodged a missing complaint with the police.

The police during an investigation found that the accused, identified as Anand, had taken her to a rented house in the Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru.

The police raided the house and rescued the girl.

Investigations revealed that the accused was imprisoned in a POCSO case in 2021 reported from Byadarahalli police station limits. He was released last year and brainwashed and exploited the latest victim.

