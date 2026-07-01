Clash between two Nepali groups near Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha; four arrested

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The Vidhana Soudha Police in Bengaluru have arrested four people in connection with a clash between two groups of Nepali nationals. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the altercation took place on Sunday, June 28, near the Vidhana Soudha Metro station. The dispute allegedly began after a member of one group was posing for a photograph when a person from the other group inadvertently walked into the frame, photo-bombing the picture. What started as a verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical fight.

https://x.com/harishupadhya/status/2071810757269057720?s=20

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify others involved in the clash. The investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first such incident involving Nepali nationals in the city. Last year, Bengaluru Police arrested 13 Nepali nationals after a brawl reportedly broke out while they were filming social media reels. The situation escalated to the point where police resorted to a lathi-charge to bring it under control.

This story was written by a student interning with TNM.