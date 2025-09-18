Christians, Muslims are Indian citizens, says Karnataka CM as BJP raises conversion bogey

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Commenting on the complaints filed with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, opposing the inclusion of Christians under Hindu caste groups in the caste survey, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Wednesday that Christians and Muslims are also Indian citizens.

The statement of CM Siddaramaiah has assumed significance in the backdrop of BJP alleging that he is encouraging religious conversions through the caste census survey.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Kalaburagi, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "The government has appointed 1.75 lakh teachers for the caste survey. From September 22 to October 7, they will visit every household in the state to collect information. This time, 40,000 more teachers have been deployed compared to the last survey."

Responding to the BJP’s objections over the inclusion of the ‘Atheist’ column in the caste survey, CM Siddaramaiah said, "The BJP is politicising the matter. It has been 78 years since Independence, and the government needs to know the economic, social, and educational status of the people in the state. Once the survey report is ready, it will help the government plan appropriate schemes."

Targeting the Centre, CM Siddaramaiah stated that Karnataka has repeatedly requested the Central Government to increase the NRP (Natural Resource Protection) compensation due to the state. Despite personal visits to the Central Finance Secretary and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central Government has not responded to the state’s requests so far.

Regarding the export of rice under the Public Distribution Scheme to foreign countries, the Chief Minister stated that a CID investigation has been ordered and is being conducted at a fast pace.

The government has taken an important decision to create a separate ministry, and officials will be appointed shortly. This will give a new momentum to the development of Kalyana Karnataka.

In order to facilitate compensation for crop loss in the state, instructions have been given to conduct a joint survey by the Revenue and Agriculture Departments. After the survey report is submitted, crop loss compensation will be distributed to the farmers, stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The survey report is expected to be submitted within a week, after which crop loss compensation will be provided. This year, rainfall has been about 4 per cent above normal compared to the average in the state. Crop loss has occurred extensively in several parts of North Karnataka, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Yadgir, and compensation will be distributed accordingly, the CM stated.

In the 2024–25 financial year, crop insurance claims amounting to Rs 656 crore have been paid. Compensation for farmers who have not taken crop insurance will be considered after review, and the issue of loan waiver, as demanded by farmers, will also be examined, he stated.

In response to allegations that flood conditions in the state were reported late to the Centre last year, the Chief Minister clarified that flood-related reports were submitted on time. However, since the Central Government delayed action, the State Government had to approach the Supreme Court and subsequently received compensation.

