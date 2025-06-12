Chinnaswamy stampede: Karnataka HC orders interim release of RCB marketing head, 3 others

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the interim release of Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and three others in connection with the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 that claimed 11 lives. The court directed Nikhil to surrender his passport as a condition for release.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed the order on Thursday, June 12, and ordered the release of Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S, and Shamant NP Mavinakere of the event organising company DNA Entertainment Networks Private Ltd, LiveLaw reported.

Nikhil had filed a plea challenging his arrest on June 6 by the Bengaluru police, calling it “illegal” and arbitrary. Arguments in the case concluded on Wednesday, June 11. However, the HC had reserved its verdict for Thursday.

Nikhil Sosale’s counsel had argued that individual employees could not be made liable when a corporate entity was named. “There can be no vicarious liability,” he was quoted as saying by LiveLaw .

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty argued that Nikhil was attempting to flee.

However, Nikhil’s counsel raised questions about the jurisdiction of the City Crime Branch that arrested him.

The AG submitted documents regarding the jurisdiction of the police. He said that the relevant orders had been issued authorising the CCB to carry out the arrest, even though it was the Cubbon Park Police Station which had filed the FIR.

Nikhil’s counsel also argued that said that there had been a 10-hour delay in providing the documents related to the grounds of arrest and hence, the arrest was bad in law. Chouta also argued that Nikhil had been arrested solely on the instructions of the Chief Minister, which had been announced to the media the previous day. He pointed out that the AG had not answered this question, but merely said that it was irrelevant.

However, the AG said that the documentation regarding the arrest and the grounds of arrest were given to Nikhil and that, under the law, these documents must be given as soon as possible.