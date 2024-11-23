Children strangled, mother injured: Bengaluru cops probe suspicious deaths

In a tragic incident on November 21, two children, Shubham, 7, and Siya, 3, were found strangled to death at their home in Subramanyapura, Bengaluru. Their mother, 24-year-old Mamata Sahoo, was discovered unconscious with a neck injury and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. The case has left the parents accusing each other of the crime, and police are investigating the circumstances.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B Jagalasar, revealed that initial findings indicate the children were strangled with a rope. Mamata has accused her husband, Sunil Sahoo, an auto driver, of killing the children, while Sunil claims that Mamata murdered them and then attempted suicide.

The crime is believed to have taken place between 7 pm and 9.30 pm on November 21. Sunil stated that he returned home around 10 pm to find his wife and children unconscious. He rushed them to a nearby hospital, where the children were declared dead upon arrival. The hospital staff notified the police, and a medico-legal case was filed.

Mamata, who is stable and recovering, remains under observation. Authorities are awaiting her full recovery to take her statement and determine whether her neck injury was self-inflicted or caused by another person.

Preliminary investigations show that the couple, who had moved to Bengaluru from Jharkhand two months ago, had been facing marital issues. Mamata allegedly suspected her husband of infidelity, and police believe this could have contributed to the tragic incident.

Sunil, however, claims that Mamata was distressed by their relationship problems and may have taken extreme action. Mamata denies these allegations, accusing Sunil of murdering the children.

Both parents have made conflicting statements. “We are investigating the case from all angles and analyzing technical evidence, including CCTV footage, to reconstruct the sequence of events,” said the DCP. Early evidence suggests that Mamata was at the scene when the crime occurred, while Sunil arrived later. However, the timeline is still under investigation, and statements from relatives and neighbours are being gathered.

A murder case has been registered, and the police are examining the parents’ involvement in the crime.