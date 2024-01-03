Children of construction workers pay the price for Karnataka's welfare board mess

What is the Welfare Board?

By the mid-nineties, around 85 lakh people in India were involved in building and construction works, and as unskilled labourers who were largely illiterate, they were identified as the most vulnerable in the unorganised labour sector in the country. Lack of safety measures and basic amenities, the temporary nature of the relationship between the building contractor and the workers, and the absence of any sort of welfare facilities had become the hallmark of the construction labour segment. Consistent demands by trade unions finally resulted in the formation of The Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, which came into effect in August 1996.

Under this, the states would form their respective Welfare Boards, and registered construction workers would be entitled to benefits including financial assistance for the education of children. Construction workers aged between 18 and 60, who had been engaged in construction work for 90 days in the preceding year were eligible to register as beneficiaries.

The Welfare Board operated concomitantly with The Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act, of 1996, allowing the corpus fund for the Welfare Board to come from all manners of construction –private and government – with cess being levied at a rate of 1% of the cost.

In 2006, the National Campaign Committee for Central Legislation on Construction Labour approached the Supreme Court with a writ petition, citing the poor implementation of the Act across the country by most state governments and Union Territories. During the hearing, the court was informed that Rs 37,400 crores had been collected as cess, but only about Rs 9,500 crores had been utilised ostensibly for their benefit. “What is being done with the remaining about Rs 28,000 crores?” the court asked. It was a fair question.

Maharashtra, for instance, had collected Rs 777.69 crore as cess in 2012-13 alone but spent only Rs 3.99 crore. Rajasthan, for the corresponding period, collected Rs 173.83 crore and spent a paltry Rs 11.89 crore on the beneficiaries.

Over the years, court directions were issued about holding regular Welfare Board meetings, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audits, disbursing funds promptly to beneficiaries, attempting to enrol construction workers, et al and later, a direction to draft a model scheme for their welfare. One of the five key areas identified by the court and the Union government was to lay greater emphasis on education and provide educational facilities to the children of the building and other construction workers.

In the judgement delivered on March 19, 2008 , Justice Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta mentioned the court’s order on February 7, 2012, where it made clear that “the funds available with the Welfare Boards which have not been disbursed or are not likely to be disbursed within a short period should be properly invested with the nationalised banks only. Funds available with the Welfare Boards shall not be utilised by the State for any other head of expenditure of the State Government, etc.”

This effectively stopped the state governments from dipping into the rich coffers of the Welfare Board, though some governments in Karnataka, including that of the BJP, did make unsuccessful attempts. It is because of the same order that the Siddaramaiah government could not have made use of the Welfare fund money for other purposes. The state government cannot be cutting scholarship amounts to children of registered construction workers citing a shortage of funds, as the Welfare fund money is not a budgetary provision.

Clearly, with more than Rs 7,000 crore in funds available, there was no shortage of funds for the Welfare Board. But cut, they did.

Nonetheless, workarounds exist. While state governments might not have been able to directly access the funds, getting fake beneficiaries registered under the Welfare Board was a way out.

What happened in Karnataka

Karnataka did not buck the nationwide trend. The Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (referred to as the Welfare Board) saw enrollment to the board beginning in 2007 and the number of registered workers crossed 1 lakh only in 2015. By January 2020, a firm push by the Supreme Court had seen around 22.03 lakh workers registered with the Welfare Board, including 5.05 lakh workers engaged in the construction of buildings under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. But the Welfare Board was not very proactive when it came to implementing schemes.

According to CAG’s report in 2020, as of March 2019, the Board had registered 15.69 lakh workers and had a closing balance of Rs 7,151.26 crore. The Board had utilised a mere 5% of the funds available at its disposal on welfare schemes during the period 2014-15 to 2018-19. “At the end of March 2019, the Board had to bear an additional liability of Rs 2,358.94 crore including penal interest of Rs 755.07 crore towards income tax, which could have been averted had the Board followed the provisions available in the IT Act, 1961, for availing tax exemption….Despite having the Expert Committee to advise the Government in drafting the rules, there were inconsistencies and unrealistic clauses which led to the denial of assistance to construction workers and the Board could utilise only 5% of the available funds on welfare schemes during the period from 2014-15 to 2018-19,” the report stated.

The generous funds seemed to have drawn attention when COVID-19 struck. The Board saw an abnormal spike in registration in the next two to three years. Between January 2020 and April 2023, the number of registered workers saw a huge increase with 44,28,004 people registering with the Welfare Board. As of July 2023, that number had increased to 46,42,374 people.

The biggest increase came from Haveri, the home district of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, where it jumped from 36,483 workers in January 2020 to a shocking 2,86,410 in April 2023. Koppal district showed a jump from 26,260 to 2,14,174, Kalaburagi from 70,135 to 3,17,247 and Belagavi from 96,625 to 2,54,567 for the corresponding period.

“The bogus applications came in during COVID-19. The Welfare Fund was giving Rs 3,000 to 5,000 relief amounts to registered workers as everything had come to a standstill and there was economic distress. The BJP also encouraged this,” said

K Mahantesh, general secretary of Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Federation. Registration had also been made easy as now anyone could register through the Seva Sindhu portal or citizen service centres across the state. From 1.99 lakh in 2019, the numbers had jumped to 46.42 lakh by July 2023.

Much criticism has also been directed by trade unionists towards then Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar. While his district Uttara Kannada saw membership jump from 59,160 to 1,66,593, they alleged that most of this came from his constituency Yellapur. The large number of bogus registrations could not have happened without the collusion of the Labour Department officials, they allege. In 2020-21, COVID-19 relief amounts were given to 16,48,431 people at a cost of Rs 824.21 crore and 19,62,941 registered people received benefits at a cost of Rs 588.58 crore in 2011-2022.

While the state was not allowed to dip into the funds directly, they found other ways to go about it. Mahantesh says that one of the reasons for the bogus registration spike was the Karnataka Slum Development Board. “The Slum Development Board received Rs 400 crore from the Welfare Fund. Those who applied for a house there were told to get registered under the Welfare Board as a construction worker and then they would get their applications approved there and receive money,” Mahantesh said. Though providing funds for housing to construction workers is one of the main intentions behind the Construction Workers Act, nothing ever has moved on the applications filed by them under the Welfare Board, according to Appanna, the state general secretary of All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU).

Mahantesh says that the Department also decided to provide laptops to high school children who had scored more than 96% in exams. “There was no demand for a laptop. Anyways, the Act also doesn't envisage discriminating and providing something only to someone who scores more. All the children should be provided for,” he said. In addition, plans to provide laptops and tablets do not make sense, when many of the children are still not able to attend school or many who are enrolled in government schools do not have proper reading and writing skills even in high school, he added.

The latest bone of contention with how money is being spent is about a medical check-up plan for the construction workers where they have tied up with private hospitals.