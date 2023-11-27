Child lifting racket busted in Bengaluru: 4 held, 20-day-old baby rescued

Karnataka Police busted a child lifting gang in Bengaluru and arrested four persons including three women in RR Nagar locality on Monday, November 27. The police have rescued a 20-day-old baby boy from the clutches of the gang.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kannan Ramaswamy, Murugeshwari, Hemalatha and Sharanya. The accused had come in a Red coloured Swift car to sell the baby near the Raja Rajeshwari temple. However, the City Central Crime Branch police, acting on a tip off, caught them red-hand while they were selling the baby.