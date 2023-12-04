Chennai rains: 33 flights diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru airport

In the wake of the relentless downpour caused by the cyclone Michaung in Chennai, around 33 flights were redirected to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday, December 4. The Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) authorities said that both domestic and international flights, initially bound for Chennai, had to be diverted to KIA.

Among the affected flights were two departures from KIA that were forced to return to Bengaluru due to the adverse weather conditions prevailing in Chennai. The diverted flights included carriers such as Indigo, SpiceJet, Etihad, Gulf Air, Fly Dubai, Air India, Lufthansa, and British Airways.

Anticipating continued adverse weather conditions, officials mentioned that no further diversions were expected, as the Chennai airport had been temporarily closed until 11.30 pm.