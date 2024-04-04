Cheating case: Man attempts suicide in front of Karnataka High Court

A 55-year-old man attempted to take his life in front of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, April 4 after submitting a petition related to a cheating case. He has been shifted to a hospital, where he is undergoing a surgery. The incident took place at the court hall number 1 located close to the bench of the Chief Justice.
The man, identified as Chinnam Srinivas from Mysuru, was shifted to the Bowring Hospital. It was found that the blood vessels near his oesophagus were damaged.
According to the police, the man had entered into an agreement with a few individuals for building an apartment and sharing the income. He alleged that he was cheated of Rs 93 lakh and was threatened. He had lodged a case in connection with this at the Vijayanagar police station in Mysuru. A single judge of the High Court had directed the parties to settle the matter in the civil court. He had come to the court to submit a petition in this regard.
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.