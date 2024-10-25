Channapatna will reject treacherous politics and choose Nikhil: HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy on Friday exuded confidence that people will reject the treacherous politics and choose his son and JD-S leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the bypoll to Channapatna constituency in Karnataka.

H. D. Kumaraswamy made this statement after offering special prayers at a temple in Bengaluru, accompanied by his father and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda and other family members.

"When the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, treacherous politics is in play. I have unwavering faith in the people of Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur constituencies. I am confident they will reject those involved in such tactics and ensure the victory of all three NDA candidates," the Union Minister said.

"The Channapatna constituency has captured national attention. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, under the encouragement of party workers, is contesting this election to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's leadership," he added.

"We will visit the Kengal temple to offer prayers before the nomination procession in Channapatna."

He further stated, "The high command and NDA leaders are focused on the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections, so we don't want to strain them by inviting them here. We will fight this election under Prime Minister Modi's leadership."

"In elections, winning and losing are natural. This election is about the people of the region and party workers. I am confident that, unlike in the previous two elections where conspiracies were hatched to defeat Nikhil, such tactics will not work this time," he added.

The Union Minister said that Nikhil was blessed with public support but was twice defeated due to Congress "conspiracies".

"NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy is set to submit his nomination for the Channapatna Assembly seat by-election in the presence of senior leaders from both parties and with the blessings of God," he said.

Nikhil said: "I prayed with my family. This is a significant step in my political career. Until yesterday, I maintained that an NDA candidate would be nominated without affecting the alliance. I have already held preliminary meetings in the Sandur and Shiggaon constituencies to ensure JD(S) votes go to the NDA candidates."

"I decided to contest from Channapatna seat after thousands of party workers urged me to do so. In a democracy, winning and losing should be taken in stride, as it is part of the journey to becoming a leader. I am confident that the people will support young leadership," he stated.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda remarked, "Our family has faith in God. Today, before my grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed his nomination, we sought divine blessings. He will file his nomination between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. The special worship has brought me a sense of happiness and peace."