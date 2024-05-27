Channagiri custodial death: CID takes over probe after violence erupts

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will take over the investigation into the death of Adil (33), who died in police custody on Friday, May 24. The case has sparked tension in the town, with a mob vandalising the police station and injuring officers in protest. A mob of at least 25 men attacked the Channagiri police station in Karnataka injuring the police personnel present there following the death of a carpenter who died in custody. As many as 11 police officers were injured in the attack.

Adil, a resident of Tipu Nagar in Channagiri, was brought to the police station for questioning in a gambling case. However, within a few minutes of detention, he developed a health complication, police said. Though he was rushed to hospital he was declared dead.

Agitated over the alleged murder, a mob laid siege to the police station and vandalised the properties including damaging vehicles.

Adil's family alleges he was tortured by police while in custody for allegedly organising a gambling racket. The police, however, claim he died of a seizure. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Saturday, and the report is awaited.

Following the incident, the police have arrested 25 persons for vandalising the station, attacking officers, and damaging police vehicles. The accused have been charged under Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and remanded to judicial custody.

Tension prevailed in Channagiri. However, the situation has stabilised now, police said. Reinforcements from Chitradurga, Davanagere, and Shivamogga are currently stationed in the town to maintain order. Five police teams have been formed to probe the incident.