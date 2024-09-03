'Chair not vacant': Shivakumar quips as aspirants voice claims to Karnataka CM's post

As a few senior Congress leaders expressed their interest in the Chief Minister's post, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday, September 2, stressed that the "chair is not vacant". "The CM’s chair is not vacant. If the chair were vacant, we could have discussed it. The government is functioning under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah," he said at a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha when asked about senior Congress leader and former minister RV Deshpande's statement on his aspirations for the Chief Minister's post.

"There is nothing wrong with senior leader Deshpande having aspirations. However, he should not have spoken in front of the media. Let’s give him the respect that is due to a senior leader," Shivakumar added.

Asked what would happen if there was a court verdict against Siddaramaiah, he said, “Nothing will be different. Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister and will carry on with his work."

The statements of Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, assume importance against the backdrop of rumours being circulated regarding the replacement of Siddaramaiah in the wake of the alleged MUDA scam. After Home Minister G Parameshwara staked his claim for the CM's post, Deshpande, who was denied a cabinet berth this time, had, while defending Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, expressed his willingness to assume the role of Chief Minister in the present circumstances.

Shivakumar had vied for the CM's post too after achieving victory in the state Assembly election, but the high command had chosen Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar also had expressed his desire to assume the top post on many occasions.

State BJP President BY Vijayendra had claimed that all documents related to the MUDA case were released by Shivakumar and his recent visit to Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir was to seek blessings for the new role. Asked about the statement by BJP MP K Sudhakar, who questioned the credibility of Congress regarding the Covid scam report during the tenure of the previous BJP government, Shivakumar said, "Sudhakar, who was once in the Congress and is now in the BJP, should first provide certification regarding his statement. His blood, customs, and thoughts were all rooted in Congress. It’s only in the last four to five years that it has changed."

"I have not read the Covid scam report. I have only read the media reports. I will comment after reviewing the report," he added.

On the Karnataka State Women’s Commission directing a speedy investigation into the Pocso case registered against veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, he replied:. "I am not aware of this matter."