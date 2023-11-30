Censor Board officer demands bribe to clear Kannada film, CBI catches him red handed

An officer with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFI) and two private persons were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Malleswaram's SRV Studio in Bengaluru on Wednesday, November 28, following an elaborate operation exposing the officer's alleged demands for bribes to certify a Kannada movie. The accused officer has been identified as Prashant Kumar.

The CBI took action based on a Kannada filmmaker’s complaint that he was facing persistent hurdles in obtaining a censor certificate due to Prashant, who he alleged was consistently demanding bribes from him. He was prompted to approach the CBI after enduring a week of alleged harassment.

In response to the filmmaker’s complaint, the CBI devised a sting operation, instructing the filmmaker to proceed with the bribe. Acting on this information, CBI officers arrived at the SRV Studio at 6 pm on November 28, during which Prashant was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000.