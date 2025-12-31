Celebrate New Year responsibly, says Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday appealed to the public to celebrate the New Year responsibly and also stated that security has been enhanced.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “Celebrate the New Year with responsibility. ‘Celebrate responsibly’ is the message we want to give today, and the Bengaluru Police have taken steps accordingly. We will ensure everyone’s safety and see that the New Year is celebrated peacefully.”

“We have taken several measures and steps, and informed the public as well. We have appealed and requested people to celebrate, but peacefully. That is our appeal to the people of Bengaluru,” he said.

Parameshwara said the police have identified 150 locations across Bengaluru for checks. “Celebrations will be allowed up to a certain limit. Once it crosses that limit, it becomes difficult. People who drive will lose reflexes and will not be able to drive properly, which can result in accidents. Unnecessarily, they may lose their lives and also pose a threat to others,” he said.

“If such activities are controlled for a few days, we will be saving lives. In this backdrop, these exercises are necessary. When there is overcrowding, it has to be viewed from multiple angles, including the threat of terrorism. With all this in mind, the Bengaluru Police are prepared to take action,” he said.

He said police personnel have been strictly instructed to wear body-worn cameras. “Everything will be recorded and directly connected to the command centre. If extra force is required, it will be deployed. All arrangements have been made systematically and scientifically,” he said.

Parameshwara said bars have been given specific timings. “They have been instructed to close by 1 am. If they do not comply, cases will be registered against them,” he said.

“We have imposed restrictions in certain areas where people celebrate openly on the streets. In Bengaluru, many people come from outside the city to celebrate the New Year, and locals often become a minority. Naturally, people drink, celebrate and greet each other. At midnight, when crowds gather to exchange wishes, there can be pushing and jostling, which may lead to other incidents. Keeping this in mind, the police have taken precautionary measures,” he said.

Speaking on governance, Parameshwara said, “By 2026, Karnataka should become a model state. There may be some aberrations, but we must deliver good governance. We have made several promises, and all of them must be fulfilled. We have performed well in the last two-and-a-half years, and the next two-and-a-half years should reflect even better governance.”

Commenting on a BJP delegation visiting the demolition site at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru amid the demolition row, he said, “Let them go and see. Instead of politicising the issue, they should give suggestions to the government. We have taken steps in the interest of poor people. If they want to make it political, we are ready. Whenever poor people are given houses or benefits, the opposition raises such issues.”

“They do not like it when poor people who are sufferers are helped. Yes, the land was occupied unauthorisedly. Now they have been evicted, and on humanitarian grounds, the government is rehabilitating them. What is wrong with that? Sometimes they claim outsiders or Pakistanis have come. I do not think any responsible person would make such comments,” he said.

Answering another question, Parameshwara said an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was not required. “Our state is capable of handling this matter. Both are opposition leaders, and they have a certain responsibility. Making such comments without proper information or documentation is not responsible,” he said.