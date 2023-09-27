Cauvery water dispute: CWRC order a death sentence, says BS Yediyurappa

Taking exception to the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee's (CWRC) order to release 3,000 cusec of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till October 15, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the order is a “death sentence” for the state. He also claimed that the Congress state government had lost the trust of the people, particularly the farmers.

In a short statement Yediyurappa said, “The CWRC’s order is a death sentence for Karnataka. If the state government releases water to Tamil Nadu again, it is as if Karnataka's self-respect is threatened. Such a situation has arisen today due to the state government's negligence regarding Cauvery water.”

He further added, “Having already released too much water to Tamil Nadu amid drought, the state government has lost the confidence of the people, especially the farmers. It is not right that the state government is testing the patience of the people.”