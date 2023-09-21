Karnataka

Cauvery issue: Talk to DMK, Yediyurappa tells K’taka after setback in apex court

After a setback in the Supreme Court over the release of Cauvery River water, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated on Thursday that the Karnataka government should hold talks with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the issue.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Written by :
IANS

 After a setback in the Supreme Court over the release of Cauvery River water, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated on Thursday that the Karnataka government should hold talks with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the issue.

Karnataka
Supreme Court
IANS
Cauvery Issue

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com