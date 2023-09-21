Cauvery issue: Talk to DMK, Yediyurappa tells K’taka after setback in apex court
After a setback in the Supreme Court over the release of Cauvery River water, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated on Thursday that the Karnataka government should hold talks with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the issue.
