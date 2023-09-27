Cauvery dispute: Siddaramaiah says CWRC order will be challenged in SC

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said his government will challenge the order of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu, at the Supreme Court. Speaking to reporters at the Malai Mahadeshwara Hills, the Chief Minister said the order will be questioned and an appeal petition would also be filed.

In the wake of the order, protests were being staged in Bengaluru and the Cauvery catchment area. "There is no water storage with us. We have taken suggestions from legal experts. There is no compromise regarding the Cauvery water. the BJP and JD (S) are carrying out politics over the Cauvery crisis, he stated."

The CWRC order has recommended that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water everyday till October 15.