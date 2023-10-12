Cauvery dispute: Karnataka to appeal against CWRC order

In response to the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee's (CWRC) directive to release 3000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday, October 12, announced the state government’s plans to appeal against the order.
“Almost 200 talukas are in drought and people are finding it very difficult. To generate power, a lot of water is needed. Coal issue is also there... We have an inflow of 8,000-9,000 cusecs but still, we will protect the interest of the farmers... We will appeal against it.” he said.
The CWRC on Thursday recommended that Karnataka ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of water to Biligundlu measuring station in Tamil Nadu, commencing from 8 am on October 16 until October 31.
The Karnataka government presented a concerning report, revealing a significant 50.891% shortfall in cumulative inflows to its reservoirs up to October 10, 2023. This deficiency was attributed to extreme hydro-meteorological conditions. In light of this, Tamil Nadu appealed to Karnataka to release 16,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu assembly unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to ensure the continued release of Cauvery water in accordance with the orders of the Water Management Authority. The resolution was presented by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.