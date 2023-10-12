Cauvery dispute: Karnataka to appeal against CWRC order

In response to the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee's (CWRC) directive to release 3000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday, October 12, announced the state government’s plans to appeal against the order.

“Almost 200 talukas are in drought and people are finding it very difficult. To generate power, a lot of water is needed. Coal issue is also there... We have an inflow of 8,000-9,000 cusecs but still, we will protect the interest of the farmers... We will appeal against it.” he said.