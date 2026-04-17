Casteism is a disease, say speakers at 'Building Begumpura' conference in Bengaluru

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Casteism is a disease afflicting savarna communities, but its mental health burden is borne by Dalits and other caste-oppressed people, speakers argued at a two-day Bengaluru conference on April 14, Tuesday. The panel was part of ‘Building Begumpura: A Conference on Anti-Caste Mental Health Practices’, organised by The Blue Dawn and the National Federation of Dalit Women (NFDW).

Speaking during the panel, Bezwada Wilson, founder and National Convener of the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA), pointed to the historical erasure of the struggles of marginalised communities, particularly those forced into manual scavenging. While India celebrates the Independence movement, he said, it often overlooks the everyday resistance of caste-oppressed communities. Highlighting the continued practice of manual scavenging across the country, he added, “This is the psyche of India. You nullify, disgrace, and make them vulnerable.”

Bezwada also underscored how those practising casteism remain unaffected, while those at the receiving end of its brutality bear its consequences. “For how long can we take medicine for your disease? You feel nothing when you say, ‘Come and clean my shit’. Take the shit (casteism) out of your head,” he said, drawing loud applause.

Advocate Mrudula V, a member of the Campaign for the Rohith Act, a proposed law that seeks to address caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions, spoke about institutional violence in educational and professional spaces. She described how education is often weaponised, making marginalised individuals feel inadequate or out of place. “When knowledge is wielded as power and not as a liberatory tool, it needs to be regulated… The Rohith Act is a defence against someone else’s disease, it is a mechanism against savarna sickness,” Mrudula said.