Caste census report will be presented, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"We have to work hard for the society that has helped us. No one can achieve anything without hard work and goals," he said. The CM said that before the arrival of the British, education was prohibited for the Shudra communities. "Girls of upper castes were not given education before. Ambedkar gave right to education to Shudra community and girls. This history should be understood properly," he said.

The CM opined that it is unscientific to establish a medical college by the community. Since running a medical college is expensive, it cannot offer free seats to poor and rural students. Therefore the CM said that if the community establishes paramedical colleges, hostels and ITIs, it will help the poor and rural children.

The CM recalled that during his B.Sc days, he would get curry from the hotel, cook rice in the room for dinner. Since there are thousands of students in such a condition, he started Vidyasiri programme.