Carpooling not banned in Bengaluru, says Karnataka Transport Minister

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramlinga Reddy has clarified that carpooling in Bengaluru is not banned, but that these apps must obtain necessary licences to operate legally.

This clarification, made on Monday, October 2, comes in response to public criticism of the earlier reported decision to ban carpooling, apparently following vehement demands from cab and auto associations to halt the operations of carpooling apps which, they allege, are running illegally and hurting their income.

"We have not banned them, only they have to take a licence. Whether it’s auto, carpooling, Ola or Uber, they have to take permission. I will be meeting their representatives tomorrow at 10 am," Ramalinga Reddy said while speaking to reporters.

While Ola and Uber stopped carpooling a few years ago, other apps such as QuickRide and BlaBlaCar still offer such services.

Another allegation of those associations is that carpooling apps used whiteboard vehicles for carpooling, and the state transport department had pointed out that the use of whiteboards for commercial purposes was illegal and warned of steep fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 on individuals found operating carpooling services..

The earlier decision to outlaw carpooling provoked widespread condemnation among netizens, who wondered how the ban would benefit commuters. Carpooling is known for its cost-sharing, reduced fuel consumption, and traffic congestion mitigation, making it a popular choice obviously because of its relative affordability.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had also written an open letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the state government to allow carpooling as a means of

alleviating traffic congestion in Bengaluru. In his letter, Surya held that the current public transport infrastructure in Bengaluru was inadequate for its population and said that carpooling could be the best way to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.