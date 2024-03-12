Byadgi farmers protest drop in price of chillies, APMC market vandalised

Byadgi town in Karnataka’s Haveri district was rocked by violent protests on Monday, March 11, resulting in minor injuries to a few people and significant damage to property and vehicles. The unrest, reportedly triggered by a sudden drop in the prices of chilli varieties due to an influx of produce, saw several individuals, including police and fire personnel, sustaining minor injuries. The injured are receiving treatment at the government hospital in Byadgi.

The protests erupted at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Byadgi, where angry farmers, dismayed by the plummeting prices of chillies, reportedly resorted to violence. The prices of chilli varieties, which had been at Rs 20,000 per quintal, tumbled to Rs 8,000 on Monday. This was reportedly due to the significant influx of chillies at the Byadgi APMC market, with over 3 lakh quintals on Monday, resulting in a considerable decline in chilli prices, much to the dissatisfaction of local farmers.