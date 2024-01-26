Burn survivor, educationist among 9 from Karnataka conferred with Padma awards

Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar has achieved the feat for free treatment for mental disabilities. A 75-year-old veteran psychiatrist is providing free mental health treatment to 50,000 patients and trained 20,000 professionals.

59-year-old Anupama Hoskere has been conferred with the Padma Shri for contributions in the field of art. She is a puppetry artist promoting 'Dhaatu Puppetry' for over three decades in Karnataka and other places. Hoskere has performed in international puppet festivals, and trained puppeteers globally.

Famous sports person Rohan Machanda Bopanna has been named for the Padma Shri in Sports for 2024. The 43-year-old tennis player is currently Doubles World Number 1.

66-year-old Somanna has been conferred with the Padma Shri for social work. A tribal welfare worker from Mysuru, he has been working for the upliftment of the Jenu Kuruba forest-dwelling community for four decades.

Shashi Soni has also been conferred with the Padma Shri for her contributions in trade and industry. The 82-year-old achiever is an old serial entrepreneur powering global success in hi-tech automotive and defence manufacturing.