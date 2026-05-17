BSWML launches DClutter app for disposal of bulky household waste

Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has launched a mobile application called “DClutter” to enable residents to dispose of bulky household waste such as old furniture, discarded clothes, mattresses, cupboards, and sanitary fittings through a dedicated collection system across Bengaluru.

While BSWML has been carrying out door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste across the city, bulky items including discarded furniture, broken sanitary fittings, old commodes, footwear, and other large household waste have remained outside the regular collection system. According to BSWML, the lack of a dedicated disposal mechanism often led to such waste being dumped along roadsides and in public spaces, affecting the city’s cleanliness and creating environmental concerns.

To address the issue, BSWML had earlier initiated a pilot exercise by deploying tractors to collect bulky waste across Bengaluru. During the trial phase, nearly 6,000 tonnes of bulky waste were identified and collected from different parts of the city.

With the launch of the DClutter app, residents can now place requests for the collection of bulky waste directly from their homes or premises. Collection will be carried out once a week, depending on the quantity of waste generated.

“The collected waste will be scientifically processed through authorised recyclers wherever feasible, while the remaining non-recyclable material will be transported to Waste-to-Energy plants for further processing and disposal,” BSWML said in a press release.

The DClutter app is available on both Google Play and the App Store.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.