BS Yediyurappa appears before CID in POCSO case

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl at his house in Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday, June 17. He was summoned by the CID on June 12 in relation to the case. However, he sought time till June 17 citing political engagements in New Delhi.

A Bengaluru fast-track court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa on June 13. However, the arrest was restrained by the Karnataka High Court on June 14 after Yediyurappa filed an anticipatory bail petition for quashing the case. During the hearing, Yediyurappa’s counsel stated his willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

The HC dismissed concerns that Yediyurappa would flee, stating, “He is not some Tom, Dick, or Harry. He is a former Chief Minister of the state. Is it your case that he will flee the country? What can he do by leaving for Delhi from Bangalore?”