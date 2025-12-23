‘Breach of sanctity’: Temple protection group protests non-Hindu invitees at Kukke temple

The Sri Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti (Temple Protection Committee), an organisation that claims to be a guardian of Hindu temples, has protested the invitation of non-Hindu leaders to the cultural programmes of the Kiru Shashti festival at the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada, which began on Monday, December 22.

The invitation, issued by the temple’s Muzrai authorities, included the names of Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader, MLC Ivan D’Souza, and other non-Hindu figures, sparking opposition from the Samiti.

On Monday, members of Sri Kshetra Samrakshana Samiti staged a protest outside the temple’s administrative office and submitted a petition to the executive officer, alleging that the inclusion of non-Hindu leaders breached the sanctity of the temple under the guise of protocol.

The invite also listed Karnataka Beary Sahitya Academy chairman Umar UH, Karnataka Coastal Development Board chairman MA Gafoor, Minimum Wages Advisory Board chairman TM Shahid Tekkil, Konkani Sahitya Academy chairman Joachim Stany Alvares, and Karnataka Eco-Tourism Development Board chairperson Shalet Pinto for the inaugural ceremony. However, none of them attended the programme.

Located in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, the Kukke Subrahmanya Temple is the richest temple in Karnataka. The Kiru Shashti festival will continue until December 26.