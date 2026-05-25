Boxing coach arrested in Bengaluru for harassment of minor athlete at Kanteerava Stadium

Bengaluru’s SR Nagar police arrested a 50-year-old boxing coach on Saturday, May 23, for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old female athlete under his training at a club in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

According to the complaint filed by the minor’s mother, the minor had been training at the club for the past 10 years. The accused, identified as Ramachandra (50), a native of Tamil Nadu was working as her coach.

The accused joined the club four years ago and allegedly began misconduct shortly after. According to the complaint, the harassment intensified over the last five to six months.

The family had earlier raised concerns before the club committee regarding his conduct, but no action was taken, they alleged.

Police said the complaint further stated that during a boxing competition trip to Chennai on May 17, the accused allegedly called the girl to his room, molested her, and threatened her against disclosing the incidents to her family.

The complainant also alleged that similar incidents had taken place earlier within the premises of Kanteerava Stadium.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections related to harassment and criminal intimidation. The accused has been taken into custody for medical examination and other formalities, and further investigation is underway.