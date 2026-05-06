Bowring Hospital wall collapse triggers building safety audit in Karnataka

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The Karnataka Health Department has ordered a joint inspection of all dilapidated buildings under its jurisdiction, directing officials to submit a detailed report within 15 days. The move follows instructions issued by the Chief Secretary on April 30, amid concerns that unseasonal rain and strong winds across the State may have weakened old structures.

The move assumes urgency in the wake of the recent tragedy at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where a compound wall collapse in Shivajinagar during heavy rain claimed seven lives, including that of a minor girl.

According to the circular, District Health Officers, Taluk Health Officers and taluk-level nodal officers must immediately assess the condition of all government health facilities, including sub-centres, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and taluk hospitals. Patients housed in vulnerable wards or buildings are to be shifted to safer areas wherever necessary.

The order states that any building found to be in a dilapidated condition should be evaluated by the engineering wing, and repair works must be initiated without delay. Completely unsafe and unused structures are to be examined and demolished in accordance with prescribed rules.

Officials have also been instructed to review electrical connections in health facilities and report any potential hazards.

District nodal officers are required to compile and submit a comprehensive status report within 15 days.