Boeing India set to open largest facility outside US in Bengaluru

Boeing India is set to open a 43-acre complex within the Aerospace Park near Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli. This project involves a significant investment of Rs 1600 crore, making it Boeing's largest facility outside the United States of America. Boeing India aims to increase its sourcing from India to Rs 10,000 crore annually, up from the current Rs 8000 crore.

Boeing's operations in India are centred in New Delhi and include field service offices in Mumbai, Hindan, Rajali, and New Delhi, along with Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru and Chennai. Additionally, Boeing recently announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programs in India following a deal with Air India for over 200 aircraft, including 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777Xs, and 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.