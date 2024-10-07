Body of Mangaluru businessman found from Phalguni river

Karnataka police have recovered the body of 52-year-old businessman BM Mumtaz Ali from Mangaluru, who was reported missing from Sunday, October 6. He is the younger brother of former Mangaluru City North Congress MLA BA Mohiuddin Bava. The police found his BMW car damaged near the Kuloor Bridge along National Highway 66 along the Phalguni River and a search operation was carried out.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said Mumtaz left his home at 3 am, drove around the city in a BMW, and collided with another vehicle. He also left a voice message in his family’s WhatsApp group saying he would not return. “By 5 am, he had parked the car near the bridge and has been missing ever since, raising suspicion that he took his own life,” he added.

Teams from the Karnataka State Disaster Response Force, Indian Coast Guard were deployed to find Mumtaz Ali from the river and nearby areas. According to reports, Mumtaz had mentioned the name of someone in his WhatsApp message. Police are probing all angles, including business rivalry and personal conflicts. Mumtaz Ali is involved in the export business. He is also office-bearer in the Muslim Central Committee of the district.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.