BMTC launches feeder bus services from KR Pura metro station: Full details

With the Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line from Challaghatta to Whitefield, becoming fully operational, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) launched a new high-frequency feeder bus service on Wednesday, October 11. These feeder buses will run at intervals of five minutes during peak hours and eight minutes during non-peak hours, connecting the KR Pura station to the Central Silk Board. The service was inaugurated by Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

BMTC has launched feeder services along two routes that start from the KR Pura metro station. The first route goes from KR Pura to the Central Silk Board, with a frequency of five minutes during peak hours and eight minutes during non-peak hours. The second route is a circular service that travels to and from the KR Pura metro station, passing through Marathahalli, Kundalahalli, ITPL, and Garudacharpalya. This route operates every five minutes during peak hours and every ten minutes during non-peak hours.