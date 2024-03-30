B'luru cafe blast case: NIA releases new photos of suspect & accomplice; announces Rs 10L reward

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday released new photographs of the man suspected of carrying out an IED blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe here on March 1, an official said. The photographs of the suspect's accomplice was also released, the official said, adding a reward of Rs 10 lakh for clues on each of them was also announced by the NIA.

The suspected bomber has been identified as Mussavir Hussain Shazib aka Shazeb. His other aliases are Mohammand Junai Hussain and Mohammed Juned Sayed. He is 30-year-old, around 6 feet 2 inches tall, got black and straight hair, the NIA said.