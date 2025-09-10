BJP’s CT Ravi warns of ‘beheading’ Muslims at Maddur Ganesha rally

BJP MLC CT Ravi on Wednesday, September 10 sparked a controversy by making provocative remarks against Muslims threatening to “behead” them. “Hindus would respect Muslims if they behaved but would behead them if challenged," he said in his address at the Ganesha Visarjan rally held in Maddur, Mandya district. The rally was organised by Hindutva groups in response to the alleged stone-pelting incident which took place on Sunday night in Maddur town.

Ravi said, “We have the power to bury those who throw stones at us. The Hindu society has that power. We did not spare Tipu and his father... The blood of Urigowda and Nanjegowda (the fictional characters being promoted by right wing groups as brave Vokkaliga soldiers who killed Tipu Sultan) is in our bodies. Don’t challenge us by hitting your thighs, we will break your thighs and take your head off.”

Accusing the Congress-led Karnataka government of being “anti-Hindu and pro-Muslim,” Ravi said: “Siddaramaiah, don’t think you will last long in power. We won’t allow this country to be destroyed.” He urged Hindus to put aside caste differences and unite as one community.

Targeting the Muslim community, the BJP leader claimed Hindus were born in India while Muslims were “outsiders.” “We have not gathered here to celebrate. We have come to tell you not to take advantage of our silence and goodness. You are trying to destroy us. Let’s all live in peace. You are the outsiders and we are born here,” he said.

He alleged that Sunday’s violence was not an isolated incident but part of a conspiracy. “A test was done in Maddur to check the reaction to stone pelting. People from outside Maddur came here. If there is so much love for Pakistan, then those people should go there,” he said.

Referring to the BJP government’s “bulldozer justice” in Uttar Pradesh, Ravi remarked: “In Yogi’s land, JCBs have been set on even those who throw stones at the Ganesha idol. If you have the strength, do that work. Otherwise, Yogi will come here also.”

Maddur has remained tense since Sunday, when stone pelting during a Ganesha idol immersion procession led to clashes. Police arrested 22 people following the incident. Inspector General of Police (Western Range) MB Boralingaiah, addressing the media on September 9, confirmed that CCTV footage showed stone pelting and noted that the switching off of lights during the incident appeared suspicious.

“The lights were off, so that creates doubts about what happened. But stones were thrown, that much is clear from the CCTV footage. On the conspiracy, we are investigating. We cannot say at this stage that it was pre-planned. But the lights were off, so that creates doubts. The first priority was to get the situation under control,” he said.

Responding to questions on whether stones had been pelted from the mosque, Boralingaiah clarified: “So far, it appears that no stones were thrown from inside the mosque. According to our information, stones were thrown from a lane near the mosque. We don’t have any videos or CCTV footage that shows stones being thrown from the mosque.”

On Monday, two FIRs were filed against 500 people—one for burning a Muslim flag and removing Eid Milad buntings, and another for stone pelting and attempting to enter the mosque. In response, Hindutva organisations called for a bandh in Maddur on Wednesday and organised a mass visarjan with around 25 Ganesha idols immersed in a local lake amid heavy police deployment.